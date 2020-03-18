Pupil drowns in Oshigambo River Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA - Police divers from Oshana region yesterday recovered the body of a grade 11 learner at Uukule Secondary School who drowned in the Oshigambo River.

According to the police report, the victim Kalitheni Daniel Shishiveni (19) was allegedly sent to stop a group of boys who were swimming but instead joined them and drowned in the process. The incident happened on Monday around 15h00 at Ohainete village of Oshikoto. In an unrelated matter, the police opened an inquest after a 116-year-old woman was found dead in her sleeping room Monday evening.

The centenarian’s lifeless body was discovered lying on the floor by relatives and it is suspected she died of old age. The deceased was identified as Hilma Iipinge from Onangombe village in the Onayena constituency. Next of kin in both incidence informed. – osimasiku@nepc.com.na

