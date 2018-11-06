Pupils clean up Kaisosi 

RUNDU - Friday was a good day in the streets of the recently formalised Kaisosi location as PSI Praktische Solidaritat International (PSI) Kaisosi branch collaborated with learners from Kaisosi Combined School, Sarusungu Combined and Wazungu High School in a clean-up campaign.

The theme of the clean-up was “Be clean, be healthy and be happy.”

“We are a non-governmental project founded in Germany in Bremen in the year 1985, and we have an office here in Kaisosi which works with people in this area by supporting them in many ways, like sending some learners to school and so on,” said Simon Frai on behalf of PSI.

PSI has an office in Kaisosi where it supports and sends several children to school, empowers women through its rural projects as well as to increase crop yields, to name but a few. The organisation has also built a kindergarten in Kaisosi. The one-day clean-up campaign inspires hygiene and a clean environment for people to live

happily.



