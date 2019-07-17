Quitting boxing was a personal decision, says retired Izinyoka

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – One of Namibia’s greatest southpaw boxers, Sacky ‘Izinyoka’ Shikukutu, says his decision to retire from boxing earlier this year was not influenced by external factors but was a decision he solely took in order to focus on other aspects of his life, such as his family.

Shikukutu, widely hailed as one of the greatest and finest southpaws Namibia has ever birthed, officially hung up his gloves in May this year still with a remarkable record of 22 wins, one draw and only four losses from a total of 27 professional fights since joining the paid ranks back in 2008.

Shikukutu was baptised with the moniker Izinyoka by South African boxing fans during the infant years of his blossoming career, when he surprised them with his eye-popping speed, painful accuracy and tremendous footwork that propelled him to an easy win over South African boxer Lebogang Mboniswa at the Turfontein Race Course in Johannesburg back in 2008, squaring off in only his fourth professional bout.

Shikukutu, whose remarkable journey in the squared ring has seen him hold the World Boxing Organisation (WBO), the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) as well as the national welterweight titles, has also contested for the prestigious World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African and Commonwealth welterweight belts, but fell short on both occasions.

Besides the lack of fighting opportunities, Shikukutu told this publication that he felt the time was ripe to hang up his gloves and focus on other areas of life, such as his family and other personal aspects.

“I retired in May, that was about two months ago. Besides the lack of fighters, I also didn’t want to change promotions that’s why I decided to retire from boxing. My heart told me to join boxing when I joined and again, my heart told me it was time to hang up my gloves. My career has come to an end and if some people feel that I have disappointed them with my decision, I just want to say I’m sorry, but I had to make this decision. I also had some few injuries which at times were very demoralising for me and mostly, I feel that I have done enough for the game of boxing and it’s time for the young and upcoming guys to take over and make Namibia proud,” said Shikukutu.

He added that those who want to follow in his footsteps should remain disciplined, work hard and focus on their ultimate goal of becoming successful boxers.

2019-07-17 10:45:27 1 days ago