RA concerned about stray animals, grass cutters on national road reserve

Deon Schlechter

WINDHOEK – As the drought worsens, the Roads Authority (RA) has noted with concern the increase in the number of animals (cattle and other domestic animals) grazing within the road reserves of the national road network, as well as the unauthorised cutting of grass along these roads.

The situation is described as posing a grave danger to motorists which could cause fatal motor vehicle accidents, according to a notice by the corporate communication section of the CEO’s office.

The RA has requested the public and all livestock owners to keep their animals within fenced-off grazing areas and away from the road reserve on national roads at all times.

With it comes a stern warning that the RA will follow the necessary legal procedures to ensure that any person who contravenes the provisions of the Road Ordinance will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Also of great concern is the increasing number of people cutting grass along the national roads.

“In accordance with the Road Ordinance (Ordinance 17 of 1972) a farm owner, lessee or occupier of a farm who intends to cut grass within the road reserve that crosses his/her farm, must obtain permission from the RA District Office in whose jurisdiction that land lies to enter the road reserve. The request for permission must be accompanied by documentation showing proof of ownership, leasing or of occupation of the land in question,” reads the notice.

According to the statement, any person who intends to cut grass within the national road reserve and who is not the owner, lessee or occupier of the land must also apply for permission at the relevant RA office with an original signed letter from the owner, lessee or occupier of the land that grants permission to him/her to cut grass within the national road reserve.

The permission letter must also be accompanied by a signed document of proof of ownership, leasing or of occupation of the person giving permission.

2019-04-23 10:16:44 8 hours ago