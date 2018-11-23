Recognition of Hoveka Royal House has been long overdue

The Otjimana royal family is part of the greatest migration of Bantu people who migrated from the great lakes of Central Africa between Lake Alexander and Lake Victoria.

This exodus was led by Hengua and Ngore long time back before the birth of Christ until they have arrived in Angola at Okarundu kambeti kahamuyemo. It is believed that Angola was named after Ngore, one of the first Bantu explorers and discoverers who led one group of Bantu people to southern Africa. The history have taught us that the Bantu people entered South West Africa around year three after the birth of Christ. Among this people were two group of children from Mangundu, one group of Kazu kaMangundu and the other of Nangombe ya Mangundu.

The children of Kazu are ovaHimba, ovaTjimba, ovaTjavikua, ovaKuvare and ovaZemba, all falling under the group of Ovaherero and Ovambanderu, a group that went eastwards from Okarundu kambeti in Angola to South West Africa, Namibia today. While the kids of Nangombe ya Mangundu are the Aawambo people, who came a bit later than their brothers from the Great Lakes of Central Africa, and Okarundu kambeti in Angola, and settled in north of South West Africa.

The Hoveka Royal family is from Ndara, Karambi, Tjimana who fathered Hoveka, Tjirimuje, Kamburona and Kavaka and they are part of Ovambanderu nation. When we entered Namibia more than 1000 years ago, we settled in the district of Grootfontein, where Tjimana is buried, and then moved to the Waterberg district, where Hoveka is buried at Omambonde.

As pastoral people we moved down to central Namibia and settled between Okahandja and Windhoek at the district of Okatjapiaa in the area of Ovitoto and Midgard under the leadership of my grandfathers Kaevara Hoveka, Zaaka Hoveka and Kanangatie Hoveka.

We participated in the war between the Zulu people under Mzilakazi when they were defeated by Shaka Zulu on their way to Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, and that was way back in 1700, known as Ovita vioTuvao. Then we participated in the war between Ovaherero and Ovambanderu against the Nama people in early 1800. History has it that Kaevara Hoveka, Zaaka Hoveka and Kanangatie Hoveka participated fully in the war against the Nama people, when they were confiscating our cattle to trade them for wine and clothing with Dutch people at Lüderitz.

Ovaherero and Ovambanderu had their own dynasties of chieftainships what we call singular leaderships. We did not have a unitary traditional leadership under one chief until 1863. This went on until in 1863 when Anderson, the English man who saw and observed how strong the Ovaherero and Ovambanderu were, and how the unitary Nama battalion was taking advantage of the singular domesticated military based of each ovaherero and Ovambanderu clan.

The Anderson advice was taken to Otjimbingue summit that Ihe ya Kungairi (Kahimemua) attended as a chief of the Nguvauva dynasty with Aapona Kanguatjivi and my grandfather, chief Kanangatie Hoveka, as chief of the Hoveka dynasty. They all gave support to Zeraeua who rejected the nomination as supreme leader of all the Ovaherero and Ovambanderu due to his age and health status. But Zeraeua appointed Maharero and it was Unanimously accepted to lead the unitary and military front against the Nama during Ovita vioNdjuwo. We won that battle and many Ovaherero and Ovambanderu were freed. Unfortunately, Ovanatje wotjiporo imba Vatjikuirire tjaKarahozu kaMuambinga, The Tjikuirire and Stephanus, Appolus, Hinda and Biwa were already captured and hold hostage by the Nama and they never came back until today. They settled in the //Kharas Region at Vaalgras settlement.

This demonstrates the singular dynasty set up before the Otjimbingue meeting. I am bringing this up to show that our dynasty was never under any other clan or served in any acting capacity for any clan, dynasty or community.

After the genocide war, chief Nikanor Katookui Hoveka, led another migration of native people that were forced by the South African administration to move out of central Namibia.

*Vetaruhe Kandorozu is the Councillor of the Okakarara Constituency

2018-11-23 10:11:17 1 months ago