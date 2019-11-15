Reflecting on the amazing football journey of deadly sharp shooter Jackson Kotjiuru Meroro Carlos Kambaekwa Sports Khomas

Those in the know will argue and rightly, so, that former Black Africa Football Club and Kaizer Chiefs center forward, one Pius “Garrincha” Eigowab, aka Pele was the greatest sharp shooter Namibia has ever produced up to the modern day. Eigowab could shoot at full speed with both feet from tight angles and many goalkeepers dreaded the mere sight of the fast as lightning bow legged goal poacher. Well, athletes come and go and by the time Eigowab bowed out of the game – here comes a fairly unknown young energetic skinny light-skinned fellow going by the name of Jackson Kotjiuru Meroro. His body structure resembled that of an innocent lad who could hardly harm a fly, but oh boy, place a spherical object at his tiny feet and he would leave the crowd gasping for fresh air. Jackson will go down in history as one of greatest sharp shooters to have ever walked Namibian soil. In today’s special edition of your favourite weekly sport feature Tales of the Legends, profiling the history of our national sport heroes and heroines – New Era Sport dedicates this page entirely to the terminally ill former net buster Jackson Meroro.

WINDHOEK - Born and bred in Namibia’s commercial capital Windhoek in 1959, Jackson was just like many young boys in the neigbourhood – football crazy. He would play football at the slightest provocation and hone his football skills in the dusty streets of Katutura.

Strangely, he started his primary school at the Ondera Ombua Goeie Hoop Primary School holed up at Okovimburu in the vastly populated Epukiro constituency in the vast Omaheke region.

Nonetheless, Jack would always resurface in his hometown during school holidays to be reunited with his boyhood buddies.

Dubbed “TB” by his buddies in reference to his frail body resembling someone suffering from deadly Tuberculosis decease, in short TB – Jack was founder member of a football team christened Young Terrors FC made up of aspiring young footballers from the hood.

Jack rose to prominence when he went to further his studies at the Okakarara Senior Secondary School. He was the catalyst of the school’s football team playing alongside former Life Fighters FC lethal striker Five Kandingua and the equally dangerous Fussy Semba.

It was not long before flamboyant Katutura outfit Hungry Lions came knocking on his door for his signature. Jack fitted like a glove in hand in the Brave Lions of Judah’s firing line alongside Issy Murangi and Kallie Billhawer.

Unlike many traditional poachers, Jack was a different kettle of fish, a damn good passer of the ball – leaving some of the greatest midfielders green with envy.

After just two seasons in the lower division – Jack grew in stature and became too good to compete in the lower tier league. Katutura giants African Stars snapped him away from Lions’ den and as they say, the rest is history.

He went onto establish himself as a vital cog in the Reds firing line alongside veteran fowrad Immanuel Kamuserandu, Hassie Mingeri and young Juku Tjazuko, with the great Oscar Mengo pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

Jack won almost every silverware there was to be won with the Reds and will go down in history as one of the finest talents of his generation.

Sadly, the brother mysteriously took ill and nowadays confined to a wheelchair battling impaired speech. His former teammates from both Hungry Lions and Stars have thrown their weight together organizing a fund raising campaign for the terminally ill retired footballer.

The gathering is slated for the NFA Technical Centre tomorrow morning. Proceedings start at 10h00 with exhibition football matches between the clubs legends.

The popular Omurari and Epukiro masters renew their rivalry in a mouthwatering curtain raiser while live music performances will be on display, headlined by the Sigera Fusion Jazz band to be joined on stage by old fashioned Concert Troupe {Oviritje} to conclude the day’s programme.

