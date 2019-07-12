Regional resettlement committees cautioned about conduct

Lorato Khobetsi-Slinger

MARIENTAL - Newly appointed regional resettlement committee members for Khomas, Hardap, //Kharas and Omaheke regions were advised this week not to disclose any of the information they discussed during their committee meetings as it is confidential.

Speaking at the induction training held in Mariental for the newly appointed regional resettlement committee members from those regions, Khomas Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua cautioned that some members tend to mislead the public as the regional resettlement committees do not resettle, but only recommend, and those recommendations are up for change. “Recommendations can be turned down by the Land Reform Commission, so let’s not divulge any information between yourself and the regional resettlement committees,” she urged.

The two-day training hosted by the land reform ministry was aimed at equipping the new and reappointed committee members with knowledge and skills on land related matters to enable them to carry out their functions efficiently, as well as to orientate all committee members with relevant policies, regulations and provision of the legal framework that regulates their operations.

The committee members whose appointment is effective from April 1 this year will serve on the respective committees until March 31, 2022. “Therefore you are all expected to demonstrate the qualities and values of alertness, honesty, fairness, confidentiality and sensitivity towards diverse landless Namibians and land allocation information,” she added.

Hardap Governor Esme Sophia Isaack urged the land reform advisory commissioners serving on the regional resettlements committees to attend resettlement trainings, as their inputs are also vital at the trainings.

“We also need them here, not only at our regional meetings, but they have to attend although they have their own induction training, as it is very important for them to attend the regional resettlement committees training,” said Isaack.

The training was also attended by the Governor of Omaheke, Festus Ueitele, as well as //Kharas Governor Lucia Basson and Deputy Minister of Land Reform, Priscilla Boois.

The regional resettlement committees are established by the Agricultural Land Reform Act No. 6 of 1996 as committees of the Land Reform Advisory Commission.

