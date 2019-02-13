Regional Shooting Competition gets underway with a bang

SWAKOPMUND - NHRSA recently held its first competition leg for the current season at Swakopmund in conjunction with the Outdoor Centre and Swakopmund Shooting Range, at the latter’s Shooting Range attracting a total of 102 entries.

Facing a tricky terrain, windy conditions and the ever-present mirage yet again contributed to a challenging competition.

The gathering saw six different ranges (2 gong ranges and 4 life size ranges) grill each other, which culminated in a maximum total score of 900 points (150 points per range).



The class winners were as follows:

Penkoppe:

1. Hanre Cocklin

2. Vincent Maresch

3. Christo van Rooyen



Juniors:

1. Franz-Berndt Burger

2. Kean Redelinghuys

3. Alex Opperman



Veterans:

1. Francois Blaauw

2. JWF Kannemeyer

3. Bernatt Geldenhuys



Seniors:

1. Francois Marais Snr

2. Wathy van der Wath

3. Andre van Rooyen



Ladies:

1. Melanie Grobler

2. Cornel van der Westhuizen

3. Christine Carstens

Men:

1. Walther Kinnear

2. Strydom van der Wath

3. Piet Vorster



Bronze Class:

1. Michael Barlow

2. Hermanus du Toit

3. Andries van Wyk Herbert



Silver Class:

1. Sarel Dippenaar

2. Dirk Nesenberend

3. Hannes Cocklin



Gold Class:

1. Walther Kinnear

2. Strydom van der Wath

3. Piet Vorster



The new committee members comprise of the following:

President:

Sonnie Basson

Western Representative:

Francois Blaauw

Athletes Representative: Marianna Basson

Secretary:

Tanya Cocklin/Melanie Grobler

Central Region:

Francois Marais Snr

Marketing: Bets-Marié Coetzee

Treasurer: Schalk van Wyk

