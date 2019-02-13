Regional Shooting Competition gets underway with a bang
SWAKOPMUND - NHRSA recently held its first competition leg for the current season at Swakopmund in conjunction with the Outdoor Centre and Swakopmund Shooting Range, at the latter’s Shooting Range attracting a total of 102 entries.
Facing a tricky terrain, windy conditions and the ever-present mirage yet again contributed to a challenging competition.
The gathering saw six different ranges (2 gong ranges and 4 life size ranges) grill each other, which culminated in a maximum total score of 900 points (150 points per range).
The class winners were as follows:
Penkoppe:
1. Hanre Cocklin
2. Vincent Maresch
3. Christo van Rooyen
Juniors:
1. Franz-Berndt Burger
2. Kean Redelinghuys
3. Alex Opperman
Veterans:
1. Francois Blaauw
2. JWF Kannemeyer
3. Bernatt Geldenhuys
Seniors:
1. Francois Marais Snr
2. Wathy van der Wath
3. Andre van Rooyen
Ladies:
1. Melanie Grobler
2. Cornel van der Westhuizen
3. Christine Carstens
Men:
1. Walther Kinnear
2. Strydom van der Wath
3. Piet Vorster
Bronze Class:
1. Michael Barlow
2. Hermanus du Toit
3. Andries van Wyk Herbert
Silver Class:
1. Sarel Dippenaar
2. Dirk Nesenberend
3. Hannes Cocklin
Gold Class:
1. Walther Kinnear
2. Strydom van der Wath
3. Piet Vorster
The new committee members comprise of the following:
President:
Sonnie Basson
Western Representative:
Francois Blaauw
Athletes Representative: Marianna Basson
Secretary:
Tanya Cocklin/Melanie Grobler
Central Region:
Francois Marais Snr
Marketing: Bets-Marié Coetzee
Treasurer: Schalk van Wyk
Staff Reporter
