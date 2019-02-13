  • April 1st, 2019
Regional Shooting Competition gets underway with a bang

Staff Reporter   Sports   Khomas
1 months ago
1,193
0

SWAKOPMUND - NHRSA recently held its first competition leg for the current season at Swakopmund in conjunction with the Outdoor Centre and Swakopmund Shooting Range, at the latter’s Shooting Range attracting a total of 102 entries.   

Facing a tricky terrain, windy conditions and the ever-present mirage yet again contributed to a challenging competition. 
The gathering saw six different ranges (2 gong ranges and 4 life size ranges) grill each other, which culminated in a maximum total score of 900 points (150 points per range). 
 
The class winners were as follows: 

Penkoppe: 
1. Hanre Cocklin 
2. Vincent Maresch  
3. Christo van Rooyen 
 
Juniors:  
1. Franz-Berndt Burger 
2. Kean Redelinghuys 
3. Alex Opperman 
 
Veterans:  
1. Francois Blaauw 
2. JWF Kannemeyer 
3. Bernatt Geldenhuys 
 
Seniors:  
1. Francois Marais Snr 
2. Wathy van der Wath 
3. Andre van Rooyen 
 
Ladies:  
1. Melanie Grobler 
2. Cornel van der Westhuizen 
3. Christine Carstens 

Men:  
1. Walther Kinnear 
2. Strydom van der Wath 
3. Piet Vorster 
 
Bronze Class:  
1. Michael Barlow 
2. Hermanus du Toit 
3. Andries van Wyk Herbert 
 
Silver Class:  
1. Sarel Dippenaar 
2. Dirk Nesenberend 
3. Hannes Cocklin 
 
Gold Class:  
1. Walther Kinnear 
2. Strydom van der Wath 
3. Piet Vorster 
 
The new committee members comprise of the following: 

President: 
Sonnie Basson 
Western Representative: 
Francois Blaauw 
Athletes Representative: Marianna Basson 
Secretary: 
Tanya Cocklin/Melanie Grobler 
Central Region: 
Francois Marais Snr 
Marketing: Bets-Marié Coetzee 
Treasurer: Schalk van Wyk 


