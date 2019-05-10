Relegation-threatened Civics, Pirates  secure vital points

WINDHOEK – There was a bit of relieve for Namibia Premier League (NPL) relegation-threatened Orlando Pirates and Civics, who both managed to secure vital wins in mid-week action that saw them momentarily breathe a sigh of relief.

In action-packed matches at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Wednesday, Pirates, who are stationed at the bottom of the 15-team log table with 22 points, managed to maneuver their way past Tigers by 3-2, while Civics who are also lodging the relegation zone, beat Unam FC 1-0 to move 11th place with 25 points.

With Pirates and Civics temporarily at ease for now, action will continue in the NPL when Blue Waters take on Citizens at the Kuisebmund Stadium this evening at 19h00, and will be followed by action between Eleven Arrows and Life Fighters also at the Walvis Bay Kuisebmund Stadium at 21h00.

In tomorrow’s action at the Okahandja’s Nau-aib Stadium, Okahandja United confront visiting Tura Magic at 15h00, while Young Brazilians host Tigers at the Karasburg Stadium at 15h00.

Full NPL Weekend Fixtures:

Friday, 10 May 2019

Blue Waters vs Citizens (Kuisebmund Stadium 19h00)

Eleven Arrows vs Life Fighters (Kuisebmund Stadium 21h00)

Civics vs Mighty Gunners (Sam Nujoma Stadium 19h00)

Unam FC vs Julinho Sporting (Sam Nujoma Stadium 21h00)

Saturday, 11 May 2019

Okahandja United vs Tura Magic (Nau-aib Stadium 15h00)

Young Brazilians vs Tigers (Karasburg Stadium 15h00)

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Okahandja United vs Life Fighters (Nau-aib Stadium 15h00)

Orlando Pirates vs Julinho Sporting (Sam Nujoma Stadium 15h00)

Citizens vs Civics Julinho (Sam Nujoma Stadium 17h30)

Young Brazilians vs Black Africa (Karasburg Stadium 14h00)

Eleven Arrows vs Mighty Gunners (Kuisebmund Stadium 13h00)

Blue Waters vs African Stars (Kuisebmund Stadium 15h00)



2019-05-10 10:16:21 9 hours ago