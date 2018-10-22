Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Centre to be launched this week

WINDHOEK - This week Namibia will launch the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE). The centre will be launched through the Ministry of Mines and Energy in Windhoek on 24 October 2018 at an event that will be officiated by the Minister of Mines and Energy Namibia, Tom Alweendo.

The event is also expected to take place under the presence of ministers and senior officials responsible for energy of SADC Member States and with participation of representatives from power utilities, regulators as well as regional and international experts and international cooperation partners.

A series of events are scheduled to precede the main event such as workshops, which will take place from, today, to Wednesday, and will include a public dialogue forum on youth and innovation scheduled for Wednesday. The workshops are held in collaboration with partners including IRENA, COMESA, EU and Sida. An exhibition will be held on Wednesday and Thursday to showcase companies active in the area of sustainable energy, financing institutions and international organisation as well as projects, which are successfully implemented in the SADC region.

“More than 50 percent of the SADC population remains without access to electricity whilst the future and potential for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency is great. To trigger the efforts of reaching sustainable energy for all the citizens of SADC, the Member States have established SACREEE in 2015, which is based in Windhoek,” noted Mines and Energy, Permanent Secretary, Simeon Negumbo.

In a statement announcing the SACREEE launch, Negumbo stated that the institution is being established with technical support of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and with financial assistance of the Austrian Development Agency (ADA). Namibia has been hosting SACREEE since 2016.



