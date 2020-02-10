Respect poll verdict, Swapo urges

Swapo spokesperson Hilma Nicanor has called on Namibians to respect and accept the Supreme Court verdict handed down last week with regards to last year’s general election.

The Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge to the November 2019 disputed elections by refusing to annul the outcome because a verifiable paper trail was not used.

During a media briefing last Friday, Nicanor who thanked voters for giving Swapo another mandate, said the party believes in the principles of the rule of law and justice for all, and respects the autonomous and discretionary powers of the judiciary system.

“With this, we accept and welcome the Supreme Court order in entirety,” she noted. Nicanor also said Swapo was ever ready for any contest involving either ballot papers or electronic voting machines. She said the November elections have been one of the fiercely contested polls post-independence, saying the party vigorously campaigned for its presidential candidate Hage Geingob who emerged victorious.

Nicanor also thanked Namibians for their tolerance and peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during and after the period of elections.

According to Nicanor, Swapo members and sympathisers should not fall for the promises of change from independent candidates and other political parties because they [Swapo] are still in control of the budget.

“This suffices to say come 21st March 2020, the President of Republic of Namibia, Dr Hage Geingob will ascend to his presidential seat, the entire Cabinet will still be that of Swapo party, and the National Assembly will still be Swapo party dominated, the national budget will still be controlled by Swapo Party,” she remarked.

“Therefore, the Swapo party urges the Namibian nation not to be misled by opportunists who are working hard to distort the reality and confuse the nation by trying to influence voters not to vote for Swapo during the upcoming regional and local authorities elections slated for later this year. We should ensure that the Swapo party is in charge of all regional and local authorities in Namibia.” – anakale@nepc.com.na

