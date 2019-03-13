Rietfontein Training Centre attracts thousands of trainees

WINDHOEK-The National Youth Services (NYS) Rietfontein Training Centre for Civic and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the Otjozondjupa Region has attracted thousands trainees during the eleventh intake this January.

The centre was officially opened on Monday by Youth, Culture and Sport Minister, Erastus Uutoni for this year’s programme. Its current capacity is 704 trainees, 506 recruited during this year while 198 are now senior trainees pursuing their respective training.

According to the NYS, the 11th intake application process attracted over 13 000 applications from all 14 regions. This number is testimony that the role of the NYS remains relevant to youth development in Namibia. The line ministry believes that through skills development young people can explore their potential, cultivate their interests and enhance their strengths so that they are well equipped for the future and able to contribute to the community. According to Uutoni, trainees have been given a special key to unlock a door of opportunity towards personal development, and that door is none other than that of the NYS training programmes. “You have been given this opportunity to further your studies here at NYS, it is now up to you to grab this opportunity with both hands, complete your [training] so that you can become a productive citizen of this country. It is only through perseverance, determination and hard work will you be able to make it through this training programme,” says the Minister.

He request all trainees to carry a special responsibility to succeed and advance so that others awaiting the opportunity could be absorbed as

well.



