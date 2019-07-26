RIP Hiskia Willem Shigwedha 1954 - 2019 …boxing legend takes a bow from the game of life

Just as the entire Namibian nation were coming to terms with the sad passing of one of the country’s most celebrated athletes, one Steve “Kalamazoo” Stephanus, another one bites the dust. The boxing fraternity was left in utter shock following the death of multi-talented boxing legend Hiskia Shigwedha, who died after a long sickness in the Oshakati hospital last week.

The strongly built former boxer will be best remembered for his longevity in the boxing ring, not only as a fearless leather trader but more as a noted professional boxing referee. “Bro H” was amongst the country’s most experienced referees, handling professional bouts with relative ease and was well respected in boxing circles.

WINDHOEK – As we mourn the untimely, rather shocking death of another sport legend in the shape of Hiskia Willem Shigwedha, the author thought it wise to approach the departed brother’s close associates to narrate his untold boxing journey in details.

Two of those who have travelled the long and winding road with “Bro H” are none other than fellow boxing legends Joe Kaperu and Nestor “Sunshine” Tobias, as they take you our esteemed reader down memory lane about Bro H’s astonishing boxing journey.

“Boxing Namibia has lost one of its finest boxers and boxing official in his capacity as judge and referee at both the Olympic style and professional boxing. He was without an iota of doubt one of the most underrated amateur boxers of his generation and has certainly left behind an indelible mark in the record books of Namibian boxing.

“Hiskia “Power Crusher” Shigwedha, left behind a destruction combination of left and right hooks and crosses as many of those who fell victim to his powerful punches will testify,” reads a statement co-authored by Tobias and Kaperu. .

Namibian football supremo John Muinjo, former president of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) who spent years with the departed brother also weighed in with condolences talking about the other side of the multitalented athlete.

“My gentle giant friend was not only a boxer, trainer and referee, he used to be a noted footballer as well.

He was an ardent believer in the development of sport. Between 1984 and 85, bro H played competitive football for Oshakati outfit Sporting FC in the Far Northern Football League. Bro H was a true friend and well-spoken, strict disciplinarian and a young man of good upbringing, he would occasionally officiate matches with great aplomb.

“He was a founder member of Blue Birds campaigning in the lower division. A staunch boxing fan of Marvelous Marvin Haggler, the two of us would always watch boxing bouts and rugby matches on the “telly” together back in the day during our time in the north.

“Ironically, both of us were great fans of the All Blacks Rugby side, admiring and adoring the big frame Maori players. I will always remember him for his genuine kindness, discipline and respect for every person. May his soul rest in peace,” concludes John Muinjo.

Born in the coastal harbor town of Walvis-Bay on the freezing Atlantic Ocean on 5 May 1955, apart from trading leather, the sport crazy Bro H, was a formidable footballer as well during his formative years.

A true gentleman of the ring, bro H, went onto excel as a much sought after boxing referee officiating high profile professional bouts, flanked by greats Stan Christodoulou and Jaap van Nieuwenhuizen

Internationally acclaimed Match Maker Imms Moses said: “Uncle H was a father figure for many of us, especially to me and the two of us would spent marathon hours on the phone talking about boxing giving me advice. His major concern was always how we as athletes live our life outside boxing and show respect towards each other, while reminding me to live and lead by example.

“He was amongst the very first people who applauded me when I opened my own boxing gym and really encouraged me not to lose focus. He warned me that I’m likely to face challenges in the sport but that I should remain strong. We have lost a true champion in his own right,” May his soul rest in peace.

A memorial service will be held in his honour tonight in Ongwediva, with the burial slated for tomorrow morning, at the Ongwediva cemetery. May his soul rest in peace.



2019-07-26 12:56:11 4 hours ago