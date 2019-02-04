Roadrunners gear up for Rossing Marathon

SWAKOPMUND - The annual Rössing Marathon takes place in Swakopmund on Saturday, February 9 from the Pro-Ed Akademie sports fields in Ocean View, as part of the mine’s drive to promote healthy habits and support positive lifestyles in the community. Entries are open at www.rossing.com.

The popular event, supported by Namibia’s elite athletes, is a certified race, permitted by Athletics Namibia. This year the event is sponsored for the 28th consecutive year by Rio Tinto Rössing Uranium and hosted by Swakop Striders Athletics Club.

Events include a 42.2km full marathon, 21.1km half marathon, 10km run, 10km relay for invited uranium companies and 5km fun walk for the general public. Last year’s winner of the Rössing Marathon was Mathews Mutanya of Zambia in a time of 2 hours 16 minutes and 52 seconds.

The first Namibian athletes over the line were Tomas Rainhold of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) sport club and Anna Amutoko, winning the marathon ladies Open category. The total prize monies for the event in 2019 amount to more than N$100 000.

The first prize for the marathon is N$10 000 each for the men and ladies Open winners, with the Namibian winners (male and female) each also receiving a N$20 000 in-kind development bonus in support of their sport career development throughout the year.

An extra N$1 000 cash bonus is up for grabs should the marathon records be broken in the Open categories (male and female). The Rössing Marathon record of two hours, eleven minutes and twenty-three seconds (2:11:23) by Luketz Swartbooi was set in 1992.

The general public is invited to join a scenic 5km Fun Walk to the beach on the day, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Association of Namibia in the fight against cancer.

The fun walk follows a new, scenic route from the Pro-Ed Akademie sports fields to the beach. The coastal community is invited to come out and support the event, which has become popular with social athletes, families and corporate entities for team building and a bit of light exercise in support of a good cause.

The fun walk includes an exciting competition for best themed/most original costume, funniest hat, youngest walker (excluding toddlers in prams and pets), oldest walker, tallest walker and cutest pet walker.

Invited uranium companies in the region will once again compete in a 10km Uranium Relay, which is aimed at building friendships among the industry’s employees.

Proceeds collected from entries and donations for this event as well as the relay for invited uranium companies will go to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) for the fight against cancer in Namibia.

Early entry fees - up to Wednesday, February 6 at noon - for the Marathon and Half Marathon are N$80; for the 10 km Run N$60; and for the Uranium Relay event N$100 (per team of two runners).

Late registration will take place on Friday, February 8 at the venue, from 16h00 to 20.00. Late entry fees are N$100 for the Marathon and Half Marathon; N$80 for the 10km Run; and N$120 for the Uranium Relay (per team of two runners).

All participating athletes will receive a race number during registration. All race packs must be collected during late registration on Friday, as no athletes without race numbers will be allowed to take part in the event. Registration for the 5km Fun Walk takes place at the venue on Saturday, from 08h00 to 09h.00.

Various water points and race marshals will be posted along the route. Motorists are cautioned to please be on the lookout for runners during the event, from 07h00 to 12h00 on Saturday.



Starting times are as follows:

Athletes warm up – 06h30

Race rules announcement – 06h50

Marathon and Half Marathon – 07h00

10km Run – 07h30

Uranium Relay – 07h30

5km Fun Walk – 09h00



Cut-off times:

Marathon – 12h00 (5 hours)

Half Marathon – 10h00 (3 hours)

10km Run – 09h30 (2 hours)

Uranium Relay – 09h30 (2 hours)

More information is available on the Rössing website at www.rossing.com or contact Frank Slabbert of Swakop Striders on 064 405788 or 081 240 3383 or Rössing Communication on 064 520 2436 / 2426 / 2631. yourcontact@rossing.com.na

