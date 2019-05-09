Robbers killed while being chased after robbery

Victoria Kaapanda

ONGWEDIVA - The fatal road accident that sent shocking waves among Ongwediva residents and social media yesterday, was allegedly not an accident but rather an act of robbery that went wrong.

The incident left two casualties, three people in the hospital –some are in serious condition and four damaged vehicles. In total, eight people were involved in the accident.

Although police are mum on the event as their “investigations are still ongoing”, those in the know how, claims that one or both men that died were allegedly robbers who grabbed the woman’s handbag, minutes after she had withdrawn the money from a bank in Ongwediva.

She then chased after them but accidentally hit a Toyota Corolla. She fled from that first scene in order to catch up with the Golf that was driving towards Ongwediva Corner Shop. When she eventually caught up with them, she allegedly bumped their vehicle on a high speed from behind.

The Golf that had four occupants including the driver, swerved and hit a Volkswagen Amarok that was stationed under a tree.

After hitting the Golf, she then lost control of her double-cab and hit a boundary wall of a residential house alongside the road. The deceased men who were both in the Golf are identified as Shonena Likius 45, and Jason Absalom 37.

It is alleged that the woman, a 55-year-old retired teacher who was driving a Toyota double-cab, was robbed an unspecified amount of money by the same men driving a Volkswagen Golf sedan (N7487SH) after she withdrew money from a commercial bank at Ongwediva.

It is further alleged that one of the deceased was found with a false Namibian police identity card in his pocket. Also, a police uniform was allegedly found in their car.

Oshana police spokesperson Sergeant Frieda Shikole said she has no information about the woman being robbed as police are not yet done investigating.

“The woman who was driving a double cab, cannot be named as she is yet to appear in court after she is discharged from the hospital. She will be charged with capable homicide, defeating the course of justice as well as reckless and negligent driving,” said Shikole.

Shikole said three people are seriously injured and are admitted at Oshakati state hospital, while two didn’t sustain any injury. All four cars were seriously damaged.



