Robyn Naakambo, the true definition of womanpower

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – When one talks about womanpower, public relations officer, master of ceremony, TV presenter, and entrepreneur Robyn Nakaambo comes to mind.

The self-proclaimed ‘Queen Kong’ is not a stranger to the limelight and she has been in the media industry for a while.

Late last month, Nakaambo was recognised for her work in media and culture on the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Global Top100 list.

The honours is in recognition of the positive contributions made by people of African descent worldwide, which makes Nakaambo not only influential locally but globally as well.

She says the recognition came as a surprise and it is not only for her but also for the whole country.

“I feel honoured that people recognised me as a role model and an influencer and I am going to use this platform to help other women grow and continue being a role model to those that look up to me,” she told Entertainment Now! recently.

Last week, Nakaambo launched a hair boutique, Superlative Hair Boutique, which adds to her greatest achievements.

Deputy Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, Lucia Iipumbu, described Nakaambo as a hardworking woman who has good business ethics.

“This is one of the examples that we should emulate to ensure that we remain fearless in terms of pursuing our goals. We have the responsibility to uplift this country in terms of the economy and our entrepreneural goals should be reached for us to make sure that the economic growth that we are dreaming about is realised,” explained Iipumbu, who is also Nakaambo’s regular customer.



2019-07-19 13:25:59 21 hours ago