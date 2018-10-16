Rossing gets new MD

SWAKOPMUND - Rössing Uranium Limited, one of the oldest uranium mines in the world has appointed Richard Storrie as the new Managing Director.

Storrie will assume office on 29 October.

He has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and has been employed at Rio Tinto Serbia for the past five years, where he successfully led the Jadar project.

The Jadar project in Serbia is a significant, world-class lithium-borate resource.

According to a statement released yesterday by Rio Tinto, current managing director, of the uranium mine, Werner Duvenhage, will first ensure a smooth transition to Storrie before taking up the managing director role at Rio Tinto Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Storrie is no stranger to Rössing as he had worked at the mine as the load, haul and grade control engineer in 1997.

Rössing board chairperson, Foibe Namene yesterday told Rössing employees that she is confident that the mine will excel to greater heights in terms of its five priorities of safety, partnerships, growing people and cash.

Storries’ appointment comes shortly after speculations that China National Nuclear Corporation that owns Husab is interested in also acquiring a stake in Rössing.

2018-10-16 09:15:10 2 months ago