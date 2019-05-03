Rovers extend Nyambe’s contract until 2021 …defender welcomes Brave Warriors call for 2019 Afcon

Windhoek – England based Namibian-born defender Ryan Nyambe, who plies his trade for English Championship giants Blackburn Rovers, has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the club and see the 21-year old Namibian remain at Ewood Park until 2021.

Nyambe’s previous contract, which he signed in 2017, was set to expire in June this year although it had included an option for a further 12 months.

Rovers announced on its various social media platforms that they had agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Katima Mulilo-born hard running defender, which sees him further commit his career to the Lancashire side until 2021.

Nyambe has for the past few seasons struggled with hamstring injuries but managed to defy all odds and went on to make 29 Championship appearances this season, including his recent return for Rovers last Easter Monday when they beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 at Ewood Park. Nyambe has made 97 times for Rovers in all competitions since making his debut in 2015 for the Championship side.

“This club means a lot to me. I’ve improved as a player and as a person during my time here. The club has really helped me a lot in both respects and I’m very grateful for that,” Nyambe said of his contract extension.

Meanwhile, on more positive news around the young defender, Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti yesterday officially announced that Nyambe has agreed and welcomed a call-up to the Namibia senior football side for this year’s African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

In welcoming Nyambe to the national team setup, Mannetti said: “I have been following his career and has been a big fan and finally he has agreed to play for his country. It is the biggest dream for any player to don the national colours of his country and I am happy that he has decided to do so now. Going to Afcon, we need all the players we can get and he is surely a player of a different dimension. I had a lot of conversations with him and its clear that he weighed his options carefully.” Mannetti strongly believes the right back will add “tremendous value” to the team at the Afcon finals given his pedigree and fine form during his sudden rise in the game.

An optimistic Nyambe looks ahead: “I’m pleased to finally join the family. It has always been coming, I have been thinking about it for a while and now I am ready and raring to go! I feel honoured to play for my country and excited to meet the squad soon.”

On what the nation can expect, Nyambe reveals: “Expect me to give all in every game and hopefully I can make an impact that will help the team succeed. I would bring to the team the ability to defend and energy as a full back.”

The Brave Warriors are in Group-D of the 2019 Afcon alongside African football powerhouses Ivory Coast, Morocco and neighbours South Africa. – Adapted from NFA

2019-05-03 11:13:30 4 hours ago