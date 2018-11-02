Ruby bags 2 AFRIMA nominations

Ruby the Pigeon, who has been nominated in two categories of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), feels honoured.

Ruby who spans 13 years in the music industry, having collaborated with artists in Germany and Zambia, says this is a big achievement for her on an African platform. The beautiful songstress has been pitted against Babes Wadumo, Shekhinah from South Africa and Ammara Brown from Zimbabwe in the Best Female Artist in Southern Africa category, which will be heavily contested. In the other category she will be vying for the Best Female Inspirational Song. Her song, Rorisang, Setswana, which means appreciate, got her the nods.

Her journey as she describes it has been very tough as the music business is very cut throat. ’’We invest a lot when you are in the music business and sometimes the returns are less. At the moment it’s just a few people like my husband helping me push my music, but I’m humbled to be nominated in the awards’’ she explains. The gallant artist is planning on releasing her album next year in April. Apart from her nomination, she has a contract in Nigeria for six months which will help promote her music there. The Dogg, bagged the ‘fan favourite’ award at AFRIMA in Lagos, Nigeria last year.

AFRIMA celebrates African music and to portray the continent as having other things besides poverty and violence. The nominees list reflects and represents the top-notch creative expressions of music talents and professionals within the relevant regions and validity period. The award ceremony is on November 21 - 24 in Ghana.

