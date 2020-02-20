Rukoro complains about marginalisation to Geingob

Ovaherero Paramount Chief Vekuii Rukoro on Tuesday met President Hage Geingob to raise his concerns over a number of issues including what he termed the marginalisation of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority allegedly by the government.

Rukoro told Geingob that for years the government has orchestrated an “agenda” to marginalise the operations of the traditional authority.

He said his traditional authority wants to enjoy equal treatment like any other traditional authority within the confines of the Namibian constitution and the Traditional Authorities Act.

“We really request for no special favours or dispensation, but for equality before the law,” Rukoro told Geingob.

He said around 2 000 Ovaherero families from Gam in the Otjozondjupa region crossed into the Nyae Nyae conservancy with about 350 cattle, which were confiscated and auctioned by the government without just compensation to the farmers.

“The farmers remained in Tsumkwe and over the years acquired a few livestock, but still they are not welcome and are mistreated by both government officials and the local San Traditional Authority, while other farmers from Kavango and the north-central regions are farming freely in the same conservancy area,” Rukoro said.

“The Ovaherero farmers are being told to go back to Gam after living in Tsumkwe for 11 years.”

Rukoro further complained about the 30 war veterans whom he said government is refusing to accord war veteran status.

“In the mid-1960s Ombara Otjitambi Kutako sent 154 young Ovaherero men to join the liberation struggle in exile,” Rukoro said.

He added that although senior government officials, including the late vice-president Dr Nickey Iyambo and the current Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba as well as Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi had promised their recognition as war veterans, “to date, no effect has been given to such directives by low-level bureaucrats in the department of veteran

affairs”.

“On the contrary, they are repeatedly frustrating the elderly men. About 30 of these veterans are still alive, living in abject poverty,” he said.

Rukoro was accompanied by his senior traditional leader Chief Vipuira Katuuo of Ovitoto and Ovaherero leaders from Gam in the Otjozondjupa region.

The meeting was also attended by Mbumba, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Presidential Affairs Minister Martin Andjaba and the advisor on veterans’ affairs in the Office of the Vice-President, Hilma Nicanor.

-ktjitemisa@nepc.co.na



2020-02-20 07:49:49 | 2 days ago