Rundu mini shop armed robber still at large

RUNDU - An armed robber who raided a local mini shop “Ginos” in Rundu on Monday night is still at large and still unidentified, the robber fled with N$40 000 just as the shop was about close.

The gunman entered the shop as it was closing and the money was to be taken to a safe, “The suspect fled with N$40 000 after he stormed into the shop while the shop was about to close and pointed a gun to one of the workers who had the bag containing the cash,” said the acting crime investigations coordinator, Chief Inspector Ewald Kavara. According to Kavara, the suspect fired a shot into the air, menacing the lady who had the money, grabbed it and fled the scene on foot. “The security guard who was guarding the premises wanted to chase the suspect but was held by the other two people believed to be the robber’s accomplices.

Members of the public who may have any information regarding the robbery can contact the police, maybe it will help in this case,” he said.

Kavara with great concern urged business owners to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at their business premises that can at least help in the surveillance of business properties to help record incidents, as this mini shop did not have any cameras installed.

2019-10-03 07:16:39 5 hours ago