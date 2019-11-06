Rundu rattled by a spate of rape cases

Rundu – Two cases of rape were reported to the Rundu police this past weekend.

Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu has called on women to be extra vigilant when socialising at night clubs and other drinking spots.

Both victims were raped at the same time but different locations on Sunday morning.

“One was raped on Sunday morning at around 04h00 am opposite a local night club here in Rundu,” said Kanyetu.

“It is alleged that the suspect snatched the victim’s phone and ran away with it. As she followed him, hoping to recover her phone, the unknown man grabbed her and forcefully undressed her, and then had sexual intercourse without her consent. The victim is 28 years old. No arrest has been made yet and police investigations continue,” he said. The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was raped while walking from a local club. No arrests have been made.

According to Kanyetu, seven rape cases were reported last month.

“The statistics and circumstances of these cases are worrisome. Last month alone, we had seven rape cases reported in Rundu, and two of them happened at the homes of the victims.”

2019-11-06 07:07:37 | 1 days ago