Rundu records two weekend suicides

RUNDU - A 20-year-old man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the wee hours of Sunday and according to the police the deceased was under the influence of drugs.

The deceased was identified as Shilongo Elias Hausiku, 20, from Sauyemwa location.

“It is alleged the deceased was using drugs/substances as per the information from the relatives. No suicide note was left behind. The incident happened at an unknown time in the early morning hours at Sauyemwa, here in Rundu District, Kavango East Region,” said the Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for Kavango East, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu who also confirmed the incident.

In another suicide, a 30-year-old man hanged himself on Saturday. The incident happened at an unknown time during the day at the old Sarusungu golf club in Rundu.

“It is alleged the deceased, Katjeka Flaura, 30, a security at Independent Security Company hanged himself with shoe laces on a tree. He is from Tuhingireni Informal settlement here in Rundu, he also didn’t leave any suicide note to say why he needed to end his life,” Kanyetu said.

2019-06-19 09:39:28 16 hours ago