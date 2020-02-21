Russia praises Geingob for role in international affairs Staff Reporter Front Page News Khomas

×

The Russian government applauded President Hage Geingob for the constructive role and the respect he enjoys in Africa and international affairs. Chairperson of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko said this yesterday during a courtesy call to Geingob at State House. A media statement issued by the president’s Press Secretary Alfredo Hengari indicates that Matvienko delivered a special letter from President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, to Geingob and lauded him on the constructive role he plays around the world. Matvienko informed that Namibia and the Russian Federation are yet to explore the full potential of the bilateral relationship.

Welcoming Matvienko to Namibia, and wishing her fruitful deliberations on mutually beneficial cooperation, President Geingob said: “The Russian Federation is an old friend, a tried and tested friend who stood with us and provided immense military, financial, and diplomatic support to the Swapo Party during the darks of our liberation struggle.”

“Now that we have won our political freedom, we need you as old friends, and invite Russian companies to come to Namibia and invest in various sectors to help us overcome the economic downturn. Now our people need jobs and incomes to have meaningful and happy lives. Our collaboration on the economic front will serve as an impetus to further consolidate the existing fraternal bonds of friendships, and also strengthen the ongoing government-to-government interactions through the bilateral Joint Permanent Commission, and in multilateral forums,” said the president.

Geingob emphasised the need for the Namibian government to expedite the conclusion of outstanding draft agreements with the Russian Federation in order to strengthen trade, business and people-to-people exchanges.

The head of state further directed that visa requirements for citizens of the Russian Federation should be re-adjusted for Namibia to benefit from tourists from the Federation.

He further expressed satisfaction with the bilateral meeting he had with Putin, at the October 2019 Africa-Russia Summit in Sochi, Russia. President Geingob said that the well-organised summit was timely in restoring and driving the Africa-Russia relations at an elevated level of cooperation, fit for a modern era.

2020-02-21 08:21:28 | 3 days ago