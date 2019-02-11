Ruthless BA on the rampage...reds humble sporting

WINDHOEK – Saturday’s eagerly awaited MTC Premiership clash between hosts Young Brazilians and the visiting Orlando Pirates at the Karasburg stadium ended prematurely after a heavy downpour rendered the much despised gravel field unplayable.

The Ghosts were leading by a goal to nil (1-0) and looked destined for a well-deserved rare victory this campaign when nature took its toll and decided otherwise.

Unavoidably, the match was eventually called off and is now likely to be rescheduled. Josephat Uutoni (son of incumbent Minister of Sport Erastus Uutoni) had put the Buccaneers ahead (1-0).

MTC Premiership table toppers Black Africa consolidated their position on the summit of the log table with a comprehensive 3-0 triumph over a hapless Eleven Arrows at the Kuisebmond Stadium in Walvis Bay.

Exiting free scoring winger Wendell Rudath helped himself to a well-taken brace (2) with Petrus Sagaria, putting the final nail in the coffin.

In other action, Blue Waters staged a dramatic late comeback to manufacture a hard fought 4-3 win against luckless Civics in an entertaining seven (7) goal thriller in the second of a double header at the Kuisebmond stadium on Friday.

The hosts looked dead and buried but miraculously came from two goals down to fashion a much-needed morale boosting victory. Forward Matheus Halute put the visitors ahead before Quinton Kuruseb, (son of former Pirates FC (Dolam) Black Africa and South West Africa (SWA) Bantu Eleven great Anton “Safe” Kuruseb) extended the Civilians’ lead (2-0).

After a thorough tongue lashing by the no nonsense youthful mentor Christy Guruseb during the changeover brief hiatus, the Birds came out guns blazing.

Hotshot net buster Johnny Nambulu took the game by the scruff of the neck as he single handedly masterminded the great comeback with a breathtaking hat trick to give the hosts the lead for the first time in the match.

Civics leveled matters through Vincent Namaseb (3-3) before Alphons Gurirab rubbed salt to the wound of the Mighty Civilians with the decisive winning goal. Final score: Blue Waters 4-3 Civics.

Elsewhere, Otjiwarongo outfit Life Fighters continued their fairytale run in the current term with 3-1 win over the league’s new boys Okahandja United. The trident of Bester Uiseb, Issy Gurirab and Vasana Muatjindu were on target for “Kahirona” while “Star” Kaengurova reduced the deficit for the Garden Town boys but the goal was of very little significance.

Reigning Namibian champions African Stars hammered Julinho Sporting by 5 goals to 1 in an ill-fated match at the Rundu Stadium.

Newly signed Comoros forward Ibrahim Yousiff opened the floodgates for Bobby Samaria’s charges before Zimbabwean import Chrispen Mbewe added the second to give the visitors a healthy 2 goal cushion going into the half time break.

The latter completed his brace upon the resumption before further goals by much-traveled lanky striker Kumbee Katjiteo and Mbwale Handura completed the riot. Francisco Almeida, a schoolteacher by profession, pulled a consolation goal back for the hosts.

However, the Reds’ astonishing victory was marred by a nasty off the field incident after law enforcers from the immigration department reportedly attempted to arrest Starlile’s Zimbabwean import, Simon Tapiwa Musekiwa.

Black Africa humiliated the hosts Blue Waters 7-2 in a one-sided match at Kuisebmond Stadium. Tigers beat Eleven Arrows 2-0.

2019-02-11 10:08:07 1 months ago