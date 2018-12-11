Ruthless BA too smart for out of sorts ‘Starlile‘

Windhoek - Brave Warriors’ versatile midfielder, Dynamo Fredericks, underlined his value for his club, Black Africa, with a near faultless display against old foes, African Stars, in a high-scoring league clash.

The diminutive playmaker unleashed a cracker to put his team a goal to the good in the 5-1 thrashing of reigning Namibian champions against African Stars.

Wire Shipanga’s fired up charges preserved their unbeaten run after five rounds of matches since the start of the 2018/2019 MTC Premiership campaign when they casually waltz past a bemused Stars outfit at the Sam Nujoma stadium on Sunday.

Fresh from their 2-1 midweek win over Comoros Island outfit Volcan Club in the CAF Champions League preliminary, Stars went into the tie with their tails up but their opponents were in no mood to compromise playing second fiddle, despite conceding an early goal.

Stars’ newly signed, much traveled gangling striker, Kumbee Katjiteo, wore his dancing shoes, showing his former teammates few familiar routines as he put the Reds ahead in the opening half.

However, the joy was to be short-lived, as the Gemengde outfit equalised via the educated boot of versatile free-scoring lanky centre back, Emilio Martin (1-1).

Fredericks put BA ahead with a well-executed long range pile driver that left the Reds shot stopper clutching thin air for a narrow one-goal cushion going into the changeover (2-1).

BA stretched their slender leader upon the resumption with striker, McCarthy Naweseb, registering his name on the score sheet to make it 3-1.

Wendel Rudath netted the fourth goal to all, but ended the contest midway through the second half; but, Wire Shipanga’s well-oiled machines were not satisfied to seat back, adding more misery to the army of Reds’ supporters, watching in disbelief as striker, Marco Somseb, netted goal number 5 to inflict the Reds’ biggest defeat in as many years.

To compound matters, Robert Nauseb’s misfiring soldiers finished the match with a man down, following the first half dismissal of midfielder, Marius Coetzee.

The latter fell foul of the referee’s crime sheet for a reckless late tackle – leaving the man in black with no other choice than to brandish a straight red card.

League action got underway – under flight lights on Friday evening when giant killers Citizens claimed the scalps of troubled Orlando Pirates at the Sam Nujoma stadium to maintain their unbeaten run after five rounds of matches in the country’s flagship football league. Upengisa Ujaha and Christof Tjombumbi netted a goal apiece for the resurgent Citizens.

Elsewhere, early pace setters, Mighty Gunners, caused the biggest upset of the weekend when the men in camouflaged uniform gunned down hosts, Blue Waters, by 2 unanswered goals at the Kuisebmond stadium in Walvis-Bay on Saturday.

Dethroned champions, Tigers, climbed up the ladder with a hard fought 1-0 triumph over basement dwellers Civics. The victory saw “Ingwe” leapt into a respectable 6th place on the MTC Premiership log standings – six points off the pace to be precise.

Tigers’ lone goal came from an unlikely source in the shape of fullback Jackson Johannes, who struck in the first half for the only goal of an otherwise entertaining match.

League debutants Young Brazilians and the visiting Eleven Arrows cancelled each other out in a dull goalless draw in Karasburg, whilst fellow newcomers Okahandja United were held to a 1-all stalemate by Young African.

Hosts, Julinho Sporting and UNAM drew 1-all, while the much anticipated clash between Tura Magic and the visiting rejuvenated Life Fighters also ended with an identical score line (1-1).

