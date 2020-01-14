Salute academy hopes for better year Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - MTC Salute Boxing Academy promoter Kiriat Kamanya says his stable will be targeting to win more titles in 2020.

Speaking to New Era Sport recently, Kamanya said that he feels they did not come to the party last year, though they had various successful events.

Kamanya further revealed that they would be looking out for more international titles and fights that would give stable boxers the necessary experience.

“This year we will be looking at big titles and big fights for our boxers, which I think will help boxers from our camp to acquire experience and improve in rankings. I feel last year we had a lot of successful events organised by our stable but we couldn’t meet our targets, but I think this year will be the biggest for us,” Kamanya said.

He also added that he will be looking at pushing boxers like Nathaniel Kakololo to compete in a big title fight this year.

“We will also be looking to get more match fights for fast growing boxer Nathaniel Kakololo who has amassed astonishing victories for this past few years. He’s someone who is very talented and the future looks bright for him.”

