Sanjo reunion sets ambitious fundraising target

BUKALO – The high-profile reunion planned at Sanjo Secondary School in Katima Rural Constituency in July intends to generate N$850 000 through a gala event to be graced by alumni of the school and possibly some invited diplomats.

Former health and social services minister Dr Richard Kamwi is also expected at the gala dinner where guests will be expected to fork out N$500 per individual ticket and N$1 000 for VIP tickets each. Former learners should contribute N$500 each on top of the N$500 for the dinner while firms will pay N$6 000 for a table of six.

Currently the school, which has produced many prominent members of society, among them senior executives and a chief regional officer and others, boasts 398 learners and a staff complement of 24 teachers plus 15 institutional workers.

“As a school we intend to raise at least N$850 000. To renovate 12 classroom blocks the school needs more than a million dollars,” teacher and marketing manager for the planned reunion Raymond Simaimbula responded to questions sent by New Era.

He noted that since 1975 when the school was established, classrooms at the school have never been renovated and are in a state of advanced dilapidation with cracked walls and floors and broken ceilings and paint that is peeling off.

“The agreement is that this venture be an ongoing project which will be held every after 10 years. For other fundraising efforts the school has engaged community members and other stakeholders for contributions and pledges,” said Simaimbula who is part of the committee tasked to spearhead the fundraiser.

“Apart from dilapidated classrooms, the school is also battling with challenges such as a poor sewage system and lack of materials for our understocked library, computer lab and science lab. The school intends to empower learners with self-reliant skills hence it wants to venture into poultry rearing. This will also help the school to sustain other projects,” enthused the agricultural science teacher at the school whose principal is Betty Mbile Mbangu-Silumbu, who is also upbeat about the success of the event.

“Academically the school has improved significantly, especially with the introduction of higher-level subjects and we have managed to hit above the regional target of 65 percent for three consecutive years,” Simaimbula added.

