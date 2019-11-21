Scholtz urges electorate to vote for Swapo Staff Reporter National Karas

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – The right and attainment of freedom can be regarded as the start of the greatest gifts in a person’s life says //Kharas Regional Council chairperson Jan Scholtz.

He made these remarks at a Swapo Party rally held over the weekend in Keetmanshoop.

He further described the purpose of the meeting as “a proud moment of political freedoms”.

“We achieved our rights. We have the opportunities to better the lives of our people,” said Scholtz.

He said that party members’ task is to remember the past and measure the distance they have come to fully understand the challenges awaiting them.

“Although we have our political freedom the challenges that remain are enormous,” he said.

Scholtz added that although the country’s transitional period went smoothly it should be regarded as only the beginning since this should be fused with the transformation agenda.

“The challenges that face all of us is to assist in taking the process forward,” he emphasised.

He appealed to the electorate to vote for Swapo to sustain reconciliation, making it a way of life for //Kharas residents and Namibia at large.

“You have an obligation to vote for Swapo and Geingob in order to continue moving forward to develop the (//Kharas) region and country as a whole,” he reminded supporters.

He said the government has the responsibility to ensure safety and security of all citizens, to transform land and to eradicate poverty, disease and illiteracy.

Scholtz stressed that because Namibia is a free country its citizens are now free to speak freely without fear of being arrested or harassed.

