Schoolio donates digital services to schools Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

Counney Kemp

Schoolio, an online communication and digital learning platform announced on the 8th of May 2020, that it would begin providing free school portals to public and private schools in Africa affected by Covid19.

Schoolio offers a digital learning portal for educators and students, which is compatible with any mobile device, tablet, or laptop. This portal allows educators to easily create digital lessons and worksheets that are shared with students via email, SMS, or WhatsApp. Students are also provided with a student dashboard that organises their lessons, assignments, and class schedule.

When asked why Schoolio has decided to offer services for free, Counney Kemp, Schoolio’s Communication Officer responded, “We have built a digital learning platform that is tailor-made to overcome the challenges educational institutions face in Sub-Saharan Africa. Teachers can use the site with very little additional training and Schoolio does not require a lot of internet data or advanced technology. Because we know Schoolio can be helpful to schools during this difficult time and we passionately want to prevent students from falling behind, our team decided we needed to offer our services free of charge.”

The greatest benefit of Schoolio is the recommendations and built-in guidance it provides to educators. Schoolio uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to analyse the lessons and activities teachers create. The platform then uses this data and the performance data of students to create individualised recommendations to teachers of ways to improve or differentiate learning to spur student success.

Schools that are interested in creating a school portal with Schoolio can complete a request form found on their website www.schoolio.co or email lettisia@schoolio.co to get started. Once a request is received, it takes two to three business days for the school portal to be activated. If you are a school administrator who is interested in finding out more, you are welcome to contact them for a live demo. – counney@schoolio.co

2020-05-20 09:44:31 | 1 days ago