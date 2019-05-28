Scores graduate from adult literacy programme

WINDHOEK – The Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture under Adult Education awarded over 90 graduates their certificates after they completed their Adult Upper Primary Education (AUPE) and Family Literacy Programme (FLP) courses.

The programmes are designed to help adults and out-of-school youth to restore their dignity and grant them opportunities to learn new skills in order to achieve their intended goals.

Governor of Khomas Region Laura McLeod-Katjirua delivered the keynote address at the event where she congratulated the AUPE graduates and told them they are fortunate to have completed their programme which will prepare them well for the future.

She informed the FLP beneficiaries they are lucky because only through this opportunity they will be able to assist their children.

‘’The education directorate has prepared you not just to be able to read, write and count, but to play your part in helping yourself and your communities to improve their quality of life’’ the Khomas regional governor told the AUPE

graduates.

She explained to the graduates that the country needs their input and they should now play their part in turning around the unacceptable situation for the sake of every child. The governor said the Khomas Regional Council through the Directorate of Arts and Culture will continue to execute the national plans as outlined in the Vision 2030, NDPs and the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).

‘’For as long as we are here, our mandate is to strive for economic empowerment and inclusivity of all our people. Only through education can you be liberated and be part of the decision-making process in our country,’’ she said.

She further reminded them their certificates should not be kept in their closets collecting dust but to be used towards the advancement of their livelihoods.



2019-05-28 11:17:16 4 hours ago