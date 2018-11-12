‘Securing your legacy’ themes Nedbank Private Wealth launch

WINDHOEK - Using wealth to bring about a positive change to the world as well as leaving behind a legacy for your family and the next generation, were the underlining themes of the Nedbank Namibia Private Wealth official launch which took place on Wednesday, 7 November at the Am Weinberg Estate in Klein Windhoek.

Speaking at the event Nedbank Namibia Managing Director, Lionel Matthews, emphasised how the proper management of wealth can benefit generations to come. “As a bank, Nedbank Namibia has an integrated approach to the full range of banking and related services, and knows the importance of building not only your personal legacy, but a legacy that your family and the next generation can be proud of. We have always had full understanding of the progress money brings to all our lives when it is managed well and prudently.”

Guest speaker Ilze Alberts, a renowned psychologist, life strategist and international published author, gave a thought-provoking presentation on the importance of educating one’s children to take over wealth responsibly. The author of the book, ‘Passing the Torch’ said: “Family wealth creation is a challenge only a few ever get right, and it is a scary fact that only a small percent of family wealth will make it past the third generation. This not because children do not have the ability or opportunity, but most often they lack the mindset of a parent or grandparent wealth creator.” She further explained that some of the ways to ensure the torch is passed on is to ignite ambition within children, to create strong family missions and values as well as to maximize on the unique talents of each family member to create the next generation of wealth creators.

Nedbank Private Wealth provides holistic advice through offering a wholly integrated international approach to servicing client needs. This is achieved through its award-winning wealth management offering comprising banking, investment and fiduciary services.

