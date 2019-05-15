Security guard steals from house he was ‘guarding’

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK - A 27-year-old security guard at a Chinese national‘s home in Eros was arrested for nearly stealing all the furniture and other valuables last week while the house owner was out of the country. The guard now faces charges of housebreaking and theft.

He repeatedly returned to the house on different days to steal, New Era was informed.

Nampol warrant officer Joyce Namugongo from Windhoek police station told the media the security guard was arrested after the police stopped a fully loaded bakkie with furniture last Thursday on the Western Bypass.

But the guard who was in the company of a driver and his friend fled the scene. Namugongo said the security guard initially told his friend and the driver that he got the items from the homeowner who was leaving the country. The police later caught up with the guard in Okahandja Park informal settlement where he resides. The owner had left someone to guard the house.

Among the recovered stolen items were beds, pots, bedding, refrigerator, chairs, cutlery and utensils, while a refrigerator and television set were still missing. A deep freezer which the guard sold for N$3 500 was recovered in Goreangab. The security guard took sofas worth over N$50 000, a bed and fan for himself, with which he furnished his shack.

“He stole the items from one house but on different days,” said Khomas regional community affairs Inspector Katrina Naukushu. Namugongo urged homeowners not to leave their homes unattended when travelling. Namugongo also cautioned members of the public to refrain from buying items on the streets as they could be stolen.

