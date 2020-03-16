Service station ‘robbers’ denied bail

RUNDU – Two brothers who are accused of robbing a service station at Rundu last week have been denied bail during their first appearance in the local magistrate’s court. The suspects reportedly robbed the service station and stole N$386 900. They allegeldy also shot and injured a security guard before fleeing. They were since arrested last week Tuesday, while their getaway car was also recovered. The lump sum of cash was, however, still missing.

The two brothers were identified as Mauritus Katumbe (37) and his elder brother Fillemon Katumbe, who is 42 years old. The two brothers were both charged with robbery, attempted murder and assault when they appeared before magistrate Sonia Samupofu while prosecutor Steven Haradöeb represented the State in the matter.

Their case was postponed to 8 June for further police investigations. Haradöeb opposed bail due to the seriousness of the offence they have been accused of having committed as well as the fact that investigations in the matter are still at an infant stage. The court also feared interference if the two were released, furthermore it will not be in the administration of justice for the accused persons to be granted bail at this stage.

2020-03-16 07:02:57 | 14 hours ago