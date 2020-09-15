Service station robbers on the run Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

The Namibian police in Erongo are appealing to the public to assist them in tracing unknown suspects who carried out a robbery at the Puma Service Station in Kuisebmond yesterday morning. The robbers got away with N$77 000.

The suspects managed to get away in a red Polo with registration number N 13246 WB that was parked just feet away from the service station minutes before the robbery was carried out.

“The number plate of the vehicle might be fake, hence we are appealing to residents and Namibians at large to assist the police in tracing the suspects,” crime investigations coordinator for Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said.

He explained that the owner and his two employees were getting in the car when the robbers surprised them.

A closed-circuit television footage released yesterday afternoon shows the owner and his employees getting in a white bakkie just before the suspects of the red Polo overpowered them.

The suspects managed to reach the bakkie before the employees could manage to close the door. At the same time, the Polo drove around the bakkie and parked in a position that made their escape easy after they grabbed the money from the victims.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to call Iikuyu at 0812464757 or detective Warrant John Geiseb at 081 262 9842 or report to the nearest police station.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na

