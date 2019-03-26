Seven men arrested for poaching in Zambezi

KATIMA MULILO – Six men aged between 23 and 42, were arrested on Sunday for poaching after they were allegedly caught red-handed in possession of four elephant tusks and a skin of a zebra at Kongola in the Bwabwata National Park of Zambezi Region.

The Zambezi regional police commander, Commissioner Karel Theron told the media that the suspects, a Namibian national whom Theron said is a repeat offender of the same charge, an Angolan national, and four Zambians, were arrested at around 02h00 after the police received a tip-off about the presence of poachers in the park.

Theron also stated that preliminary investigations indicate that the elephants were poached in Botswana. “The tusks and two elephant tails are still fresh, which is an indication that they were poached recently,” said Theron.

In addition, the suspects were also allegedly found in possession of two rifles, a shotgun and a 375-hunting rifle.

They were also found with various items ranging from knives, pots, cellphones, bags and an inflatable air mattress which police believe they were using to cross streams.

The owner of the hunting rifle has also been arrested, and the now seven suspects were expected to appear in court yesterday.

