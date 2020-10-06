Sexual abuse of minors continue unabated

Young girls and women continue to be victims of inappropriate behaviour and sexual abuse from strangers and even their family members.

At the weekend, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle at Okahandja.

According to the police, the uncle found the victim playing under a tree on Friday and lured her to accompany him into the bush under the false pretext of taking her to her father.

The police indicated that the suspect is yet to be arrested, while investigations into the matter continue. In another incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested at Omauni in the Ohangwena region for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl.

The police stated that the suspect took the minor girl in his sleeping hut and had sexual intercourse with her.

The suspect is arrested and expected to appear in court this week.

At Okanghudi also in Ohangwena, it is alleged that a 15-year-old mentally challenged girl was raped by a 33-year-old man, who is reported to be her cousin.

“It is further alleged that the victim informed her mother who lives in another village about the incident.

The suspect was not arrested,” the police said. At Okahandja on Friday at Oshetu no 2, a 48-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 29-year-old man while she was on her way back home. It is reported that the suspect who met up with the victim, dragged her into the riverbed and raped her.

The suspect was arrested and was due to appear in court yesterday. – ljason@nepc.com.na

2020-10-06 09:39:51 | 8 hours ago