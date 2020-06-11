Shalulile’s mixed emotions to N$30m price tag…as Chiefs, Sundowns fickle Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Namibian international and South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Highlands Park lethal striker Peter Shalulile admits the N$30 million price tag the club has put on his head is making it difficult for him to leave.

The 27-year old Namibia international, who arrived at Highlands Park during the 2015/16 season, has been a standout performer for the Lions of the North this season after netting 12 goals in the Absa Premiership before the season was suspended.

The club’s co-director Larry Brookstone recently told that country’s Power FM that no club can afford the player in South Africa because according to him, he is worth N$30 million.

“Can I comment? For me there’s no comment. A lot of people have asked me about that,” Shalulile tells KickOff.com. “Here at Highlands Park everyone is important, it doesn’t matter if now the club decides that they do not want to sell me. So, you have to make peace with that. Do you understand?

“Ja, personally I have always wanted to move you know, outside the country, but at the end of the day it’s God’s timing. If it’s time, everything will work out on its own. These people took me from Windhoek and brought me here. So, they definitely love me, and if they do not want me to leave then definitely we have to make peace my brother.

“As a player you feel valuable but it’s just on the player how he will take that thing; you will take it positively or you will take it negatively. I think it’s a positive thing you understand? I take it as a positive thing because I do not know why they are doing this and what they are thinking [to price me at N$30 million]. But eventually if you are positive, good things will come.”

When asked if he would welcome a move to one of the PSL’s big three of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns, he was lukewarm in his response.

“Eish, to be honest I’ve been eyeing overseas but if the opportunity comes to play locally, then I will take it. I cannot advise the club to let me go or not you know, the only thing will be to wait for the club to approach you and then they will tell you, because that’s the only way and that’s the right way,” he insists.

“You know how many years I have left. I’m not in power of even saying anything because I have nothing to say and I can do nothing. I’m still having four years left [on my contract] so I have no power to do anything, even if another team comes. I have no power.”

Pressed further on why signed such a long-term contract if he wants to move, Shalulile did not want to reveal too much. “Ja it’s a long story man, it’s a long story my brother.”

Highlands’ other co-director Brad Kaftel says it is a well-known fact the Namibian’s contract with the Lions of the North ends in 2023. “Peter’s contract, which was submitted to the PSL last season, is in place until 2023,” he confirms. “It’s not anything breaking. From two years ago. It has three years to go.” – KickOff.com

2020-06-11 09:24:39 | 1 days ago