Shalulile’s strike sends Wits packing…Coleman on fire  

WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors free-scoring striker Peter “Pikes” Shalulile, underlined his value for unfashionable South African Professional Soccer League (PSL) outfit Highlands Park with a decisive goal in the club’s come from behind 2-1 win over of log leaders Bidvest Wits University, on Saturday.

The Namibian headed in the first goal for the “Lions of the North”, who came from a goal behind to beat Deon Hotto-Kavendjii’s PSL log leaders. The latter played the entire 90-minutes while Denzil Haoseb came on for Highlands Park in the 73rd minute.

In other action across the Orange River, hard-tackling defender Chris “Mahoota” Katjiukua, made a welcome return to Black Leopards’ starting line-up, featuring in the 3-0 defeat at the hands of PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a midweek clash.

History was in the making when three Namibian footballers started a match together on foreign soil. The Brave Warriors trio of Tebs Lombaard, Willy Stephanus and new signee Petrus “Shoes” Shitembi started simultaneously for their Zambian Super League outfit Lusaka Dynamos.

The boys from the Land of the Brave combined well to expertly mastermind a hard-fought 1-all draw against old-time campaigners Mufulira Wanderers.

Benson “Styles” Shilongo was also in action for his club Ismaily SC in a goalless draw against Misr El Makasaa in the Egyptian Super League.

Meanwhile, Namibia international Zenatha Coleman inspired her Spanish club, Valencia, to a hard-fought 5-3 victory over Madrid in Saturday’s Spanish Superliga encounter.

On the back of leading Oscar Suarez’s ladies past Malaga, Coleman’s contribution was immense in her side’s comeback in the eight-goal thriller, as they completed a third win in a row.

The Namibia international’s brilliant response in the seventh minute cancelled out Lucia Rodriguez’s curtain raiser. Maria Paz then netted twice in the ninth and 21st minute to put Valencia out of reach. However, Ale scored to reduce the deficit before half time.

Estela levelled matters for Madrid from the spot just after the hour mark but late efforts from Christina Cudebo and Maria Paz silenced Victor Martin’s side.

Coleman played for 74 minutes before being replaced by Yanara Aedo. Ghanaian-German forward Eunice Beckmann was an unused substitute for Madrid.

Coleman’s goal was her fourth in 15 appearances this season and Valencia remain seventh with 27 points from 20 games.

