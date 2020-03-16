Shambyu circuit recognises top performers

Shoki Kandjimi

The Shambyu circuit in Kavango East recently held its annual teacher’s award ceremony at Shambyu Secondary School. Over 50 teachers from various schools in the circuit were recognised and celebrated for scoring over 70% for the 2019 academic year.

The award ceremony was held under the theme; ‘Raising the Banner of Excellence’. The motive of this event was to recognise teachers from primary and secondary schools for producing outstanding results.

At the same time, schools that out-performed others in the national examinations were also awarded. Speaking at the award ceremony, education director for Kavango East Fanuel Kapapero lauded the teachers for producing good results during the 2019 academic year.

The director further encouraged teachers and principals to invest their time in offering quality education to the Namibian child.

Raphael Dikuwa, the inspector of the Shambyu circuit encouraged the teachers to work hard in order to maintain and exceed these excellent results. Mashare Combined School was awarded the best performing school in the grade nine semi-external examinations for 2019, while Matumbo Angelina Ribebe Secondary School scooped the best performing government school in the circuit for the grade 12 NSSC ordinary level results. St Boniface College, on the other hand, scooped the special recognition award and the overall best performing school in the circuit for the grade 10 and 12 examinations for 2019 academic year.

The principal of the Matumbo Angelina Ribebe Secondary School, John Kasoka, advised principals of other schools to monitor the work of their teachers. He believes that teachers will be able to execute their duties and assure quality education if they are monitored.

Kasoka attributed his school’s successful results to the commitment and accountability of teachers. Matumbo Angelina Ribebe Secondary School was ranked ninth school nationally in the grade 12 NSSC ordinary level in the 2019 national examinations.

The head of department of Mashare Combined School, Kasera Andrew, attributed his school’s success story to the teamwork of his teachers. He urged teachers to introduce tailor made programmes that will assist pupils in the form of extra lessons that will produce good results.

“They have to give their level best by introducing extra classes for their learners and adopt remedial teaching methods,” Andrew stressed.



