Shambyu given green light to install Mundjebwe John Muyamba National Kavango East

RUNDU – Urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga has given the Shambyu chiefs council the go ahead to install chief-designate Sofia Mundjembwe as the new leader of the traditional authority. In a letter to the chairperson of the chiefs’ council Edward Sikerete, Mushelenga confirmed he has approved the application for Mundjembwe to replace the late Angeline Ribebe who died in 2015.

“Accordingly, I am hereby notifying you as per the provision of Section 5 (2) of the Traditional Authorities Act (No. 25 of 2000) that having considered all the facts presented to me regarding the designation of the chief of the Shambyu Traditional Community, and having regard to provisions of the Traditional Authorities Act (No. 25 of 2000), I have approved the application to designate Ms Sofia Mundjembwe as chief to succeed the late Chief Angeline Ribebe who passed away in 2015,” Mushelenga noted in a letter seen by this reporter.

“Further kindly be informed that in terms of Section 5 (7) of the Traditional Authorities Act (No. 25 of 2000), the chiefs’ council, traditional council or members of the traditional community who are authorised thereto by customary law of your community are required to provide the minister in writing a prior notification of the date, time and place of the designation to enable the minister or his representative to attend the designation. Kindly notify me as required by law to enable us to complete the recognition process”.

Since the death of the late Ribebe, two royal factions have fiercely contested chieftaincy of the traditional authority.

2019-11-15 08:20:21 | 13 hours ago