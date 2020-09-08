Shapange appointed as MD of Hangana Capital Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Hangala Group has confirmed the appointment of Trofimus (Trophy) Shapange as the new managing director of Hangala Capital, effective from 1 October 2020. According to a Group statement, Shapange brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and an array of experience in the financial services industry.

Shapange is a qualified chartered accountant and holds a Master’s degree in business administration from Herriot-Watt University, Scotland; a Bachelor of Commerce Honours from the University of KwaZulu Natal and a Bachelor of Accounting from the University of Namibia.

“After a thorough and rigorous engagement process, we are delighted that Mr Shapange has agreed to join Hangala Capital as its managing director. He has excellent business experience, education, a good understanding of the Namibian financial service industry and the drive to help us take Hangala Capital to the next level of growth and development. We are very pleased that we have been able to attract someone with the calibre, track record and standing such as that of Mr Shapange. We look forward to working together with Mr Shapange as he joins the executives at Hangala Group to continue the exceptional growth of our business,” said Dr Leake S Hangala, executive chairman of Hangala Group.

Trophy started his career at PwC Namibia in 2006 and has over 14 years of experience in assurance and business advisory services, providing external audit to major clients, mainly in the financial services industry.

He was admitted as the financial services partner of PwC Namibia on 1 July 2018.

2020-09-08 11:55:35 | 9 hours ago