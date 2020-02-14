Sheelongo needs N$ 50 000 to represent Namibia in Dubai Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Namibian born multi-disciplinary visual artist and creative filmmaker, Vicky Sheelongo is requesting the public to lend support in funding her trip to represent Namibia at the 4th Edition of International Women Art Exhibition 2020 in Dubai.

Art Connects Women 2020 is one of the largest woman exhibition aiming to bring 100 women from all over the world (Europe, Africa, America, Middle East, Oceania, and Asia) together to celebrate the International Women’s day underneath the theme “Each for equal”.

The jack of all trades who is currently making waves in the film industry in South Africa was selected to participate in the exhibition which is set to take place from the 5th - 8th March 2020.

In recognition of her unique talent and hard work, Sheelongo will be exhibiting her artwork together with other artists from across the world.

She said, “Being awarded the chance to exhibit my work at an international art fair is an incredible opportunity for me and the country which I intend to seize wholeheartedly without reservation.”

Sheelongo will be the ambassador of Namibia at this prestigious event and will be accompanied by representatives from the Namibian embassy.

Talking to Entertainment Now! Sheelongo who will be obtaining her bachelor’s degree in Film and Television production techniques in March this year said “Since my mother is unemployed and my father is deceased, it is rather difficult to obtain funding for my expenses. I am thankful for the opportunity to apply and request for a sponsorship grant where possible, which would enable me to begin with my stills production process that revolves around the Himba people and the Afrofuturism aspect that I intend on featuring as a way of enhancing the power of black culture and as a major representation for one of Namibia’s rich cultures.”

According to her, her chosen concept for the exhibition theme intends to serve and depict the power of a woman and their struggles whilst doing so via a rich Namibian culture and a strong perspective.

“My participation will mark history as the initiative aims to break the World Guinness Record 2020 and will set the country foot into the international creative industry whilst earning international recognition,” said the creative who just launched her online magazine ‘Waabi Saabii’.

Sheelongo also emphasized she wants to focus her attention on achieving the best in the Namibian Arts and Culture sector.

She says, excitedly “ I will strive to be a representative and artist ambassador of Namibia and therefore excited to begin an optimistic career, and I feel that the opportunity to share the work I will be creating and meeting with leaders and artists in the field will be an excellent platform to establish myself and gain new insight into possible ventures/interests and events like this one.”

Breaking down all her expenses, Sheelongo says she needs a total amount of N$ 50 00 to cover all expenses which include, accommodation, exhibition registration fees, visa application, food, photo print production, pay her crew, exhibition travel ticket and so forth.

“Any amount contributed will make a difference in helping me move forward with this project I would appreciate the opportunity to make a substantial contribution to the Namibian creative industry and therefore I am looking forward to attending the exhibition,” she concluded.

For more information contact Sheelongo’s mother on 0812931097 or follow her on Instagram: Vicky Sheelongo.

ashikololo@nepc.com.na

2020-02-14 09:09:25 | 3 days ago