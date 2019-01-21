Shilongo on target as Ismaily’s CAF Champs League woes continue

WINDHOEK – Namibian international striker Benson Shilongo’s individual brilliance and an 8th minute opening goal proved not enough to salvage his Egyptian club Ismaily SC from the jaws of defeat after they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against Tunisian side Club African during their CAF Champions’ League group stage clash.

Shilongo joined three-time Egyptian Premier League champions Ismaily late last year when he completed a lucrative N$3.5 million from Smouha SC in the Egyptian Premiership. Before joining Smouha SC, Shilongo plied his trade for domestic rivals Al Assiouty Sport in that country’s flagship football league.

In Friday’s clash, Ismaily started their campaign with a 2-0 away defeat to TP Mazembe, and needed to pick up the three points against Club African in order to have a chance to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Ismaily started the game brightly, as new signing Shilongo fired them in an eighth-minute lead after he converted Tarek Taha’s perfect cross.

In the 40th minute, the visitors were awarded a penalty after a handball from Zamalek loanee Mahmoud Dunga, Ghazi Ayadi stepped up and equalised for the Tunisian side.

Ayadi’s goal was Club African’s first-ever goal away from home in the CAF Champions League group-stages.

Five minutes later, Ismaily conceded another penalty, this time Richard Buffor tackled Club African’s forward. At first, the referee awarded the visitors a free kick, however, the assistant referee made him change his decision.

Ghazi Ayadi converted the second penalty, ending the first-half 2-1 to the Tunisian club. The second-half didn’t witness much action as Cameroonian referee Neant Alioum had to stop the game multiple times due to a riot by the Ismaily fans, who protested the referee’s decisions.

In the last minutes of the game, the referee stopped the playing again, but this time for a longer time, before suspending the game. According to the regulations of the CAF, Ismaily could face expulsion from the competition.

The defeat put Ismaily bottom of the group with no points from six matches, while Club African moved up to third place with three points. TP Mazembe will face CS Constantine on Saturday. – Adapted from: www.kingfut.com



