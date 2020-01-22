Shootout, robbery trial to start in June

WINDHOEK - The Windhoek Regional Court is expected to hear the trial of five men who stand accused of a deadly armed robbery in Windhoek nearly a decade ago.

The group is made of Titus Shooya, 42, Lisia Amwaama, 43, Nande Valombola, 36, Jerobeam Johannes, 46, and Christian Killi Edward, 54.

They will be tried on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and possession of firearms without a licence. The charges emanate from a deadly shooting incident that occurred at a bar and gambling house in Windhoek’s Ausspannplatz area on 2 April 2009.

It is alleged Shooya and his co-accused stole N$20 000 from the bar on the date in question.

The group allegedly tried to flee the scene but did not get far before police officers arrived on the scene.

A deadly exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the death of two suspected robbers.

Another two suspected robbers were wounded.

Tuhafeni Kakololo, 39, who had a previous conviction for armed robbery and David Ndume, 25, were killed in the shootout, whilst Johannes and Edward were wounded.

Johannes and Edward spent close to three weeks in hospital before they appear in court in connection with the crime.

The five men have all denied guilt when they gave their pleas to the charges in the Windhoek Regional Court on December 2010.

The five are currently on bail ranging between N$10 000 and N$20 000 respectively.

Their trial is expected to start on 1 June.

