SKW and CFC to battle it out this weekend …as Fistball League action continues

WINDHOEK - The fourth and final round of fixtures in the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League takes place this weekend at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) sports fields, with activities starting at 08:30 on Saturday.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups will compete for top honours in the fourth and final round of fixtures in the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League.

SKW1, who are two points behind the reigning champions Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1), are all set to not only surpass the group stage, but also to grab the first place with a possible tournament victory.

Backed up by home turf advantage, SKW 1 who defeated the reigning Bank Windhoek Fistball League champions, CFC 1, will try to continue on the same thrilling form displayed in the third round. But to achieve this, SKW 1 has to first dominate Group A, which comprises teams such as Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) 1 and 2.

CFC 2 who are also in the same group, have vowed to disrupt other team’s plans by challenging for recognition come match day. CFC 2 and SKW 2 are currently equal on points in third place on the log standings. “Although both opponents are almost certainly qualified for the A-Category playoffs, the fourth placed team has to play against the first placed team in the playoff semi-final.”

“This can be a tough fixture for either team,” said Fistball Association of Namibia’s Media Officer Helmo Minz. Group B will see reigning champions CFC 1, compete for supremacy when they face SKW 2, Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) and CFC 3.

The defending champions will play without their talisman and national team captain Götz Friedrich, who is still recovering from an injury. The DTS fistballers are sure to qualify for the B-Category playoffs and will most likely be unable to make up for the four-point deficit on CFC 3.

“From CFC 3’s point of view, who are ranked sixth on the log standings, the deficit to SFC 1 is also four points and although theoretically they could still catch up, in practice this will be hardly possible,” said Minz.

It remains to be seen which team will challenge the reigning champions, CFC 1, but fireworks are expected between CFC 1 and SKW 1. As a result, this weekend’s fixtures are a must see for any spectator.

Meanwhile, for the national team players, this will be their last preparatory match day in Namibia before the team departs for Switzerland on Wednesday, 31 July 2019. They will take part in the World Championships tournament set to take place from Sunday, 11 until Sunday, 17 August 2019.

