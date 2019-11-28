Smooth polls in  //Kharas despite minor hiccups

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – Despite some minor hiccups, overall the general election voting process went smoothly in the //Kharas Region yesterday. Voting at many polling stations started at 07h00, except for the multi-purpose centre in Tseiblaagte residential area.

“The respective presiding officers could due to unforeseen circumstances only start around 06h45 with preparations in the polling station,” explained returning officer Augus Bloodstaan.

He added that since these preparations involve the clearing of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the presence of political party agents and the police as well as swearing them in under oath, it does need some time, hence the polling station only opened at 07h25 yesterday.

But voter turnout was satisfactory when polls opened according to presiding officers overseeing polling stations at the town.

Civilians were also granted the opportunity to vote at a fixed polling station at the Namibia Defence Force base.

When approached for comment //Kharas police chief Commissioner David Indongo said things went well in the region, except for one incident at one of the polling stations.

“A voter turned up in his political party regalia, but was very soon turned away and advised to come back in normal clothes,” he explained.

The regional commander gave the assurance that the presence of the police force was strictly to maintain law and order.

He added that they “are not there to interfere in the electoral processes or influence voters”.

Indongo said senior police officers were also deployed to help supervise junior officers at various polling stations.



