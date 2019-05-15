Smuggler busted with 2 990 kg dagga

John Muyamba

KAHENGE - A 36-year-old man was arrested allegedly for possession of dagga after police reportedly found him with 2 990 kg of cannabis worth an unspecified amount which he tried to smuggle from neighbouring Angola into Namibia in a dug-out canoe.

An Angolan accompanying the Namibian suspect managed to flee from the police.

According to a police report, the arrest was made last Thursday afternoon at about 15h50 at Ruhuga village Kavango West Region, during a police search that discovered the dagga.

A 36-year-old Namibian male was due to appear in court today and the Angolan suspect is still at large as he could have possibly swam back across the river into Angola.

2019-05-15 10:46:00 1 days ago