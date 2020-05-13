  • May 14th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Business \ Social distancing defied

Social distancing defied

Emmency Nuukala   Business   Khomas
624
0

Share on social media


Chaotic re-emergence…Social distancing was a near impossible task when the Roads Authority (RA) reopened its Namibia Traffic Information System (NaTIS) offices on Monday when hordes of people flocked to the already long queues. However, the RA has emphasised that it is of utmost importance for all NaTIS visitors to comply with the directives of social distancing by avoiding large crowds at the offices and to ensure that all hygiene interventions are in place. A RA spokesperson said customers are obligated to wear masks when visiting NaTIS offices. 

Photo: Emmency Nuukala
 


Emmency Nuukala
2020-05-13 09:59:59 | 16 hours ago
Home \ Business \ Social distancing defied - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds