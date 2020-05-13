Social distancing defied Emmency Nuukala Business Khomas

×

Chaotic re-emergence…Social distancing was a near impossible task when the Roads Authority (RA) reopened its Namibia Traffic Information System (NaTIS) offices on Monday when hordes of people flocked to the already long queues. However, the RA has emphasised that it is of utmost importance for all NaTIS visitors to comply with the directives of social distancing by avoiding large crowds at the offices and to ensure that all hygiene interventions are in place. A RA spokesperson said customers are obligated to wear masks when visiting NaTIS offices.

Photo: Emmency Nuukala



2020-05-13 09:59:59 | 16 hours ago