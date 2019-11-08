Solar energy for rural schools in Zambezi Aron Mushaukwa National Zambezi

CHETTO – The Nsundwa Combined School in Zambezi Region this week became the proud recipient of a 3kW solar power system, which is much to the relief of teachers and learners.

Situated in a flood-prone area, learners at the school had to rely on candles when studying at night.

Nsundwa and Kandunda Kaseta Combined School in the Kongola Constituency benefited from the donation, which was made possible by the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

The donation also forms part of the three-year pilot project, Promoting Renewable Energies in Namibia (PREN), which was launched in 2017.

The project aims to promote increased use and understanding of renewable energy, especially in rural areas.

Speaking at the joint inauguration of the two solar systems at Kandunda Kaseta on Wednesday, Dr Clemens von Doderer of the Hanns Seidel Foundation stressed that their mandate is to electrify rural schools.

“I am convinced that a well-supported and well-equipped school is an efficient means to effectively contribute to the quality education of learners, particularly those based in rural areas,” said Von Doderer.

The installation of the solar systems at the two schools were done at a cost of N$350 000, and according to the Deputy Executive Director for Finance and Administration in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Knox Imbuwa, the donation will go a long way in assisting in the deliverance of quality education.

“It is a fact that many rural schools still remain without electricity, and it is for this very reason why the government acknowledges and welcomes, with utmost appreciation, the assistance from our partners in education,” he acclaimed.

Lennie Gaseb, a Grade 9 learner at Kandunda Kaseta Combined School, could not hide her joy when she was asked to speak on behalf of the learners from the two schools.

“Now, our school has a solar system covering the whole school, and it also brought network coverage, which helps us to get some resources from the internet, and which is making our communication easier,” she said.

